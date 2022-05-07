West Odisha reeling under summer heat

Western Odisha continued to reel under intense summer heat on Saturday, while the weather was comparatively cooler in other regions of the state, the Met office said here. Ten weather stations in the region, four more than Friday, recorded a temperature of 40 degrees celsius or more as the maximum rose by around 1-3 degrees in a few places, it said.

Bolangir town recorded the highest temperature at 41.8 degrees, followed by 41.5 degrees in Nuapada.

In the capital city, the temperature settled at 36 degrees in the capital and 36.6 in Cuttack, the weather office said.

There will be no large change in maximum temperature over the next two-three days, it added.

