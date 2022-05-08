Ukraine's Zelenskiy says more than 300 people were saved from Azovstal plant
Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2022 01:19 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 01:19 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said more than 300 civilians had been rescued from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, which has been pounded by Russian forces for several weeks.
Zelenskiy said in a late night address that authorities would now focus on evacuating the wounded and medics as well as working on humanitarian corridors for all residents of Mariupol and surrounding settlements.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azovstal
- Mariupol
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukrainian
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Evacuations from Ukraine's Mariupol to start at midday -deputy PM
Ukraine reports Russians trying to storm Mariupol plant
Russia has resumed offensive against Ukrainian forces in Mariupol's Azovstal -Ukrainian official
Mariupol plant survivors long to see sun as Russia eyes east
WRAPUP 7-Russia renews assault on Mariupol, intensifies Luhansk bombardment, Ukraine says