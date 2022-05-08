Left Menu

Foreign Correspondents' Club gets notice to vacate govt allotted bungalow

AB-19, Mathura Road, New Delhi allotted to Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia for a period of up to July 31, 2022 on the prevailing terms conditions, Deputy Director Estates Hari MP said in the letter.The letter also asked the FCC president to find a suitable accommodation and arrange to vacate the aforesaid house on or before July 31.Reacting to the governments move, FCC president Munish Gupta said, We hadnt formally received the letter until yesterday. We will examine and respond.

The government has asked the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) here to vacate the bungalow allotted to it by July 31, according to an official document.

In a letter to the FCC president on May 4, the Directorate of Estates under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said it has, however, extended the period of retention of the bungalow located on Mathura Road till July 31.

''I am directed to convey the in principle approval of the competent authority for retention of government accommodation bungalow no. AB-19, Mathura Road, New Delhi allotted to Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia for a period of up to July 31, 2022 on the prevailing terms & conditions,'' Deputy Director (Estates) Hari MP said in the letter.

The letter also asked the FCC president to find a suitable accommodation and arrange to vacate the aforesaid house on or before July 31.

Reacting to the government's move, FCC president Munish Gupta said, ''We hadn't formally received the letter until yesterday. We will examine and respond. It is our understanding that such notices have been sent to FCC and others also in the past.'' PTI SKU/BUN DV DV

