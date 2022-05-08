MoHUA to seek cabinet for Delhi-SNB-Alwar RRTS in month's time

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will seek the Union Cabinet's approval for its Delhi-SNB-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS ) corridor on priority in a month, a top official has said. Officials aware of the developments said that the second RRTS corridor will also be executed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and preparations including the detailed project report and the pre-construction activities in this regard have also been completed. ''We will be moving for the approval (for the Delhi-Alwar corridor) from the Cabinet in a month or so. I cannot say about the approval (when it will be granted) as it is the Cabinet to decide but this is the plan so far,'' Secretary in the ministry, Manoj Joshi, told PTI on Saturday on the sidelines of an event organized to handover the first train set to the NCRTC by Alstom in Savli in Gujarat. NCRTC Managing Director, Vinay Kumar Singh said that the preparatory work on the Delhi-SNB-Alwar corridor is already in the advanced stage. ''Approvals for utility shifting have been taken and the utility diversion work on the Delhi-SNB-Alwar corridor is nearing completion. Road widening work, shifting of pipelines, and high tension lines are being done on the corridor,'' Singh told PTI. He said that except for Delhi most of the portion of this corridor will be elevated. Delhi-SNB (Shahjahanpur, Neemrana, Behror)-Alwar RRTS will start from Sarai Kale Khan and pass through INA, Munirka, Delhi airport, Gurugram, Manesar, and then to Shahajahanpur along the National Highway and then turn towards Alwar. He said that most of the approvals have been granted for the corridor only the central government's nod is required which will be sought shortly. According to NCRTC officials, this corridor will be constructed in three phases.

The first phase will cover the 107-km stretch from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to SNB Urban Complex (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror). In the second phase, the line would be extended from SNB to Sotanala (33.3km), with Shahjahanpur, Neemrana, and Behror in between. In the third phase, the corridor will be extended to Alwar in Rajasthan. In the first phase, the corridor will run 83 km in Haryana, 22 km in Delhi, and two km in Rajasthan. In Delhi the entire line will be underground, Singh said. NCRTC officials said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project has already been approved. Implementation of the RRTS would provide much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to the national capital region to address issues of congestion, air-pollution and catalyze balanced and sustainable regional development, officials said. The NCRTC is already executing the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. The 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025.

The first train set of the semi-high speed line has been handed over to the NCRTC on Saturday by the manufacturer Alstom in Savli, Gujarat.

