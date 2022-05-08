Heatwave in most parts of Rajasthan; Banswara hottest at 46.5 deg C

Heatwave conditions prevailed in most parts of Rajasthan on Sunday with Banswara being recorded as the hottest place in the state at 46.5 degrees Celsius.

The mercury soared in Barmer too to settle at 46.3 degrees Celsius, 4.5 notches above normal.

Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar and Jaisalmer each recorded a maximum temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius.

Among other places, Churu recorded a high of 45 degrees Celsius, Kota 44.6 degrees Celsius, Pilani and Jodhpur 44 degrees Celsius, Alwar 43.9 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 43.4 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 43.2 degrees Celsius, Ajmer 43 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 42.6 degrees Celsius, Udaipur 42.4 degrees Celsius, and Sikar 42 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday night, temperatures at most places were recorded in the range of 31.8 degrees Celsius to 22.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted heatwave conditions in Banswara, Dungarpur, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Churu over the next four days.

