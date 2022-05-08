Left Menu

Heat singes western Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-05-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 20:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The mercury hovered above 40 degrees Celsius in western Odisha with Bolangir town recording the maximum temperature in the state at 42.3 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Twelve weather stations recorded a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or more, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Bolangir town was followed by Subarnapur also in western Odisha at 42.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Met office.

Both Sundargarh and Boudh also in western Odisha boiled at 42 degrees, while the temperature settled at 37 degrees Celsius in the state capital Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the weather office said.

There will be no large change in maximum temperature during the next 24 hours.

It will subsequently fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, it added.

