Earthquake felt in Taiwan's capital

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 09-05-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 11:58 IST
An earthquake briefly shook buildings in Taiwan's capital Taipei on Monday though there were no immediate reports of any damage.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

