Offshore earthquake shakes Taiwan; no danger of tsunami
The strongest shaking was in northeastern Taiwan, including Taipei.The earthquakes location was about 70 kilometers 44 miles southwest of the remote island of Yonaguni at the western end of the Japanese archipelago. Self-governing Taiwan is about 160 kilometers 100 miles east of the Chinese coast.
- Country:
- Taiwan
A strong earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Monday, shaking buildings in the capital, Taipei. No serious damage or injuries were reported, and authorities said there was no danger of a tsunami.
The magnitude 6.1 quake was centered 27 kilometers (17 miles) deep and about 90 kilometers (56 miles) offshore from the city of Hualien, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said. The strongest shaking was in northeastern Taiwan, including Taipei.
The earthquake's location was about 70 kilometers (44 miles) southwest of the remote island of Yonaguni at the western end of the Japanese archipelago. The Japanese Meteorological Agency said the quake measured a magnitude of 6.6, while the US Geological Survey said 6.3.
Preliminary measurements often differ and may be revised after further analysis.
The Japanese Meteorological Agency said there may be small swellings of ocean waters but there was no danger of a tsunami.
Chinese media said the earthquake was also felt in parts of mainland China. Self-governing Taiwan is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) east of the Chinese coast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australia defends handling of China-Solomons deal; makes tax pledge ahead of polls
COVID lockdowns, rising expenses in China pushing away Korean firms
China: Beijing on COVID-19 alert after sudden surge of infections
Euro zone bond yields fall as focus turns to China risks
Foxconn unit sees limited impact from suspended China plant