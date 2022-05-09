Left Menu

Offshore earthquake shakes Taiwan; no danger of tsunami

The strongest shaking was in northeastern Taiwan, including Taipei.The earthquakes location was about 70 kilometers 44 miles southwest of the remote island of Yonaguni at the western end of the Japanese archipelago. Self-governing Taiwan is about 160 kilometers 100 miles east of the Chinese coast.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 09-05-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 14:29 IST
Offshore earthquake shakes Taiwan; no danger of tsunami
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A strong earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Monday, shaking buildings in the capital, Taipei. No serious damage or injuries were reported, and authorities said there was no danger of a tsunami.

The magnitude 6.1 quake was centered 27 kilometers (17 miles) deep and about 90 kilometers (56 miles) offshore from the city of Hualien, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said. The strongest shaking was in northeastern Taiwan, including Taipei.

The earthquake's location was about 70 kilometers (44 miles) southwest of the remote island of Yonaguni at the western end of the Japanese archipelago. The Japanese Meteorological Agency said the quake measured a magnitude of 6.6, while the US Geological Survey said 6.3.

Preliminary measurements often differ and may be revised after further analysis.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency said there may be small swellings of ocean waters but there was no danger of a tsunami.

Chinese media said the earthquake was also felt in parts of mainland China. Self-governing Taiwan is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) east of the Chinese coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022