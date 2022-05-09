Left Menu

Adoption of proven technology, economic viability key to successful projects: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 17:08 IST
Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that proven technology, economic viability, availability of raw material and effective marketing are necessary for successful completion of projects.

Addressing an event here, Gadkari further said the cost of construction in the road sector has to be reduced and quality of construction has to be improved.

Noting that patent registration of any technology is not the end of the matter, the minister said till the patent is not commercialised and fully utilised, it is the responsibility of the organisation to do regular follow-ups and take it to final culmination.

Gadkari noted that due to various reasons there is hesitancy in the system to adopt proven technology.

He said total synchronisation in communication, coordination and cooperation is required for implementing new systems and technologies.

Speaking at the event, Union minister Jitendra Singh said increasing application of science and technology in the road transport and highways sector is adding great value to India's developmental journey.

Singh said the use of affordable, sustainable and recyclable technologies in the sector is fast building the arterial network of India.

He said that India's ascent in coming decades will be determined through science, technology and innovation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

