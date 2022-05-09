MP, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra win in Senior National Women's Hockey
Hosts Madhya Pradesh along with Haryana, Punjab and Maharashtra registered comfortable victories over their respective pool rivals at the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022, here on Monday. In the first game of the day, Madhya Pradesh defeated Chandigarh 5-1 in Pool A while Haryana beat Assam 7-1 win in Pool B.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Hosts Madhya Pradesh along with Haryana, Punjab and Maharashtra registered comfortable victories over their respective pool rivals at the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022, here on Monday. In the first game of the day, Madhya Pradesh defeated Chandigarh 5-1 in Pool A while Haryana beat Assam 7-1 win in Pool B. Later, Punjab outplayed Chhattisgarh 6-0 in Pool C.
In the penultimate match of the day, Maharashtra defeated Rajasthan 4-0 in a Pool D tie.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Babbar Khalsa terrorist arrested in Punjab's Mohali
Punjab Police AGTF arrests most wanted terrorist absconding since 2010
Punjab CM to visit Delhi govt schools, Mohalla clinics with AAP chief Kejriwal tomorrow
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders 'jugad rehris' will not be banned
Punjab govt transfers 24 IAS, 9 PCS officers