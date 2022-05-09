Ukraine calls for UN rights session, cites Mariupol 'mass casualties'

Ukraine has called for the U.N. Human Rights Council to hold a special session on Ukraine, citing the need for the body to review the "continuously deteriorating" situation there including reports of mass casualties in Mariupol, a letter showed on Monday.

"The current situation requires the urgent attention of the Council in view of the recent reports of war crimes and large-scale violations in the town of Bucha and other liberated areas of the country and ongoing reports of mass casualties in the city of Mariupol," Ukraine's ambassador to the U.N., Yevheniia Filipenko, wrote in a letter to the Council's President dated May 9 and seen by Reuters. It was signed by 55 other countries.

Russia denies targeting civilians and calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

