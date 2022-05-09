Writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of Constitution always discretionary, says SC

The writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution is “always discretionary” and it is not necessary for the high court to correct each and every illegality, the Supreme Court said on Monday.

The apex court observed if the correction of illegality is likely to have “unjust results”, the high court would normally refuse to exercise its jurisdiction under Article 226.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and A S Oka delivered its judgement on a batch of appeals, including those filed by the Noida Industrial Development Authority, arising out of the September 2019 verdict of the Allahabad High Court in a land acquisition matter.

The top court noted that the high court while maintaining the acquisition proceedings, had granted a substantial relief to the landowners by directing payment of compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, which is higher than the compensation payable under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 and this approach cannot be faulted.

“Writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India is always discretionary. It is an equitable remedy. It is not necessary for the high court to correct each and every illegality,” the bench said while dismissing the appeals.

“If the correction of illegality is likely to have unjust results, the high court would normally refuse to exercise its jurisdiction under Article 226,” the top court said.

The bench noted that the Uttar Pradesh government had issued a notification in November 2007 under section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 to acquire 108.233 hectares of land in a village in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

The purpose of the acquisition was planned industrial development through New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) and the state government had invoked the urgency clause and also passed an order under sub-section (4) of section 17 for dispensing with an enquiry under section 5A of the 1894 Act.

It noted that possession of 7.559 hectares was taken over in June 2008 while possession of the remaining area of 100.64 hectares of the acquired lands was taken over in June 2013. Two separate awards were made in January 2011 and December 2013.

The top court noted that under the January 2011 award to those who agreed to accept compensation as per the Uttar Pradesh (Determination of Compensation and Declaration of Award by Agreement) Rules, 1997, different rates were fixed.

It further noted that under the December 2013 award, the same rate of Rs 135.28 per square meter along with solatium and interest was offered to those who refused to accept the compensation by agreement in accordance with the rules.

The apex court observed it appeared that from 2011 to 2014, writ petitions were filed before the high court by the owners/persons interested in challenging the acquisition proceedings and in particular, the application of the urgency clause. The high court, in its judgement, had recorded a finding that the state’s action of invoking the urgency clause under section 17 of the 1894 Act was illegal. However, the high court did not quash and set aside the declaration made under section 6 of the 1894 Act and the awards. “The high court held that for balancing individual rights with the public interest, the relief should be moulded for the reason that substantial development work was carried out on the acquired lands,” the apex court said. It noted that a very large area of 108.233 hectares owned by various individuals was acquired and only 11 persons, claiming to be the landowners, had belatedly filed writ petitions. “Taking note of these facts, the high court, for balancing the private interests of the landowners with the public interest, declined to quash the acquisition proceedings. The high court passed an order directing that the compensation payable shall be in terms of the provisions of the 2013 Act on the date of its judgment,” it said.

The apex court said it finds no error in the approach of the high court when it directed payment of market value computed as per the 2013 Act to those landowners who have not accepted the compensation under ‘Karar Niyamawali’ by taking the date of the judgment as a deemed date after following the 2013 Act. “The high court has done the balancing act by saving the acquisition proceedings while granting the aforesaid monetary relief to the landowners,” it said.

“We, therefore, find no error in the impugned judgement. Accordingly, the appeals are dismissed,” the bench said.

