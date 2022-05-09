Plantation zones called 'Krishna Kunj' to be developed in Chhattisgarh's urban areas

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to develop a zone in every civic area in the state where trees having cultural and medicinal significance will be planted, an official said on Monday.

These plantation areas will be called 'Krishna Kunj' and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has asked collectors of all districts to allocate at least one care of land each to the forest department for this initiative, the official informed.

''The CM has said India has an ancient tradition of worshipping trees like Banyan, Peepal, Neem, Kadamb. These trees hold significance because of their usefulness to human beings. However, there is the threat of rapid deforestation in urban areas, due to which planting trees with medicinal importance etc is vital,'' he said.

The plantation will start on Krishna Janmashtami this year, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)