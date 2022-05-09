Left Menu

Nepali mountain guide missing in Lhotse avalanche

Khudam Bir Tamang was deployed to support a South Korean expedition team to summit the 8,516-metre-high Mt. Lhotse, went missing due to an avalanche near Camp I while returning to the base camp after taking loads of the expedition team to Camp I, Mingma Sherpa, chairperson of the Seven Summit Treks told PTI.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:42 IST
Nepali mountain guide missing in Lhotse avalanche
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A 33-year-old Nepali mountain guide has gone missing at Mt. Lhotse, the world's fourth-tallest mountain peak, after being swept away by an avalanche, the expedition's organiser said on Monday. Khudam Bir Tamang was deployed to support a South Korean expedition team to summit the 8,516-metre-high Mt. Lhotse, went missing due to an avalanche near Camp I while returning to the base camp after taking loads of the expedition team to Camp I, Mingma Sherpa, chairperson of the Seven Summit Treks told PTI. The incident took place at 6:30 pm local time on Sunday at an altitude of 5,900 metres, Sherpa said. The rest of the mountain guides were saved as they were perched a certain distance away from the avalanche site, Sherpa added. Tamang could not be traced after search operations were conducted from the ground and air on Monday morning, according to Sherpa. PTI SBP VM VM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022