Nepali mountain guide missing in Lhotse avalanche

A 33-year-old Nepali mountain guide has gone missing at Mt. Lhotse, the world's fourth-tallest mountain peak, after being swept away by an avalanche, the expedition's organiser said on Monday. Khudam Bir Tamang was deployed to support a South Korean expedition team to summit the 8,516-metre-high Mt. Lhotse, went missing due to an avalanche near Camp I while returning to the base camp after taking loads of the expedition team to Camp I, Mingma Sherpa, chairperson of the Seven Summit Treks told PTI. The incident took place at 6:30 pm local time on Sunday at an altitude of 5,900 metres, Sherpa said. The rest of the mountain guides were saved as they were perched a certain distance away from the avalanche site, Sherpa added. Tamang could not be traced after search operations were conducted from the ground and air on Monday morning, according to Sherpa. PTI SBP VM VM

