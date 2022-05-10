2 journalists killed in Mexico; 10th and 11th of the year
PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 10-05-2022 03:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 03:19 IST
Two journalists were shot to death in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz on Monday, state prosecutors said.
The Veracruz State Prosecutor's Office said via Twitter that it was investigating the killings of Yessenia Mollinedo Falconi and Sheila Johana Garcia Olivera, the director and a reporter, respectively, of the online news site El Veraz in Cosoleacaque.
They are the 10th and 11th journalists killed in Mexico this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter, under shareholder pressure, begins deal talks with Musk -sources
U.S. Republican lawmaker Jordan: Twitter-Musk deal good for shareholders
EXCLUSIVE-Twitter set to accept Musk's $43 bln offer - sources
Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform: Reports
BRIEF-Twitter "On Track" To Reach Deal With Musk As Early As Monday - CNBC, Citing Report