Odisha, Himachal win in Senior National Women's Hockey
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-05-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 11:58 IST
Odisha and Himachal Pradesh registered convincing wins over their respective pool H opponents on day 5 of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Tuesday.
In the first game of the day, Odisha beat Kerala 11-0, while Himachal defeated Telangana Hockey 8-0 in another fixture.
On Monday, Jharkhand had registered a 10-0 win over Andhra Pradesh in a Pool E match.
