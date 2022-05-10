Left Menu

Odisha, Himachal win in Senior National Women's Hockey

10-05-2022
Odisha, Himachal win in Senior National Women's Hockey
Odisha and Himachal Pradesh registered convincing wins over their respective pool H opponents on day 5 of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Tuesday.

In the first game of the day, Odisha beat Kerala 11-0, while Himachal defeated Telangana Hockey 8-0 in another fixture.

On Monday, Jharkhand had registered a 10-0 win over Andhra Pradesh in a Pool E match.

