Check out this detailed image captured by world's most powerful telescope

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-05-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 13:04 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAWebb)

NASA has shared an extremely detailed image of the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, captured by the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) on the James Webb Space Telescope, the world's largest and most powerful space science telescope.

The Mid-Infrared Instrument is one of the four key instruments onboard the James Webb Space Telescope. It is designed to observe the redshifted light of distant galaxies, newly forming stars, and faintly visible comets as well as objects in the Kuiper.

In this Webb's MIRI image, the emission from polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons - molecules of carbon and hydrogen that play an important role in the thermal balance and chemistry of interstellar gas - are clearly visible.

The MIRI image is more clear (at 7.7 microns) as compared to a past image of the same target taken with NASA's retired Spitzer Space Telescope's Infrared Array Camera (at 8.0 microns).

Webb, an international partnership between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), was launched on an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana on December 25, 2021. The mission team has started the process of setting up and testing Webb's instruments - called the commissioning phase - to begin routine science observations this summer.

The premier observatory will solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it.

