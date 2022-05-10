Left Menu

Ukraine death toll 'thousands higher' than reported - U.N. rights official

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:55 IST
The head of the U.N. human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine said on Tuesday that thousands more civilians had been killed in the country since the war began than its official toll of 3,381.

"We have been working on estimates, but all I can say for now is that it is thousands higher than the numbers we have currently given to you," Matilda Bogner, head of the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, told a press briefing in Geneva when asked about the total number of deaths and injuries.

"The big black hole is really Mariupol where it has been difficult for us to fully access and to get fully corroborated information," she added.

