Left Menu

Russia had 270,000 hectares of forest fires so far this year - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 15:19 IST
Russia had 270,000 hectares of forest fires so far this year - minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia said on Tuesday that there had been forest fires covering an area of 270,000 hectares so far this year - an area a little larger than Luxembourg.

"Altogether since the start of the year on Russian territory, there have been 4,000 forest fires on an area of 270,000 hectares," Acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupryan told President Vladimir Putin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022