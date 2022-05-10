Russia had 270,000 hectares of forest fires so far this year - minister

Russia said on Tuesday that there had been forest fires covering an area of 270,000 hectares so far this year - an area a little larger than Luxembourg.

"Altogether since the start of the year on Russian territory, there have been 4,000 forest fires on an area of 270,000 hectares," Acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupryan told President Vladimir Putin.

