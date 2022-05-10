Migratory Eurasian Griffon vulture has moved from MP to Pakistan as per radio tag info, says official

One of two migratory Eurasian Griffon vultures tagged with GPS devices in February this year in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) has now entered Pakistan, a senior official said on Tuesday.

These two Eurasian Griffon vultures were GPS tagged along with 23 other vultures in February this year and had started their journey back home last month, PTR Field Director Uttam Kumar Sharma said.

''The current location of one of the tagged Eurasian Griffon (EG_8643) has been received recently and it shows the migratory bird has now entered Pakistan. It is currently in Lal Suhanra National Park in Bahawalpur district in Pakistan's Punjab Province and is moving further west,'' Sharma informed.

As per PTR officials, 25 vultures were radio-tagged till February this year under a project that started in December 2020 with the help of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

The radio tagging project aims to study their lifecycle, living conditions and migratory routes, they said.

