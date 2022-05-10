Left Menu

Migratory Eurasian Griffon vulture has moved from MP to Pakistan as per radio tag info, says official

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-05-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 17:16 IST
Migratory Eurasian Griffon vulture has moved from MP to Pakistan as per radio tag info, says official
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

One of two migratory Eurasian Griffon vultures tagged with GPS devices in February this year in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) has now entered Pakistan, a senior official said on Tuesday.

These two Eurasian Griffon vultures were GPS tagged along with 23 other vultures in February this year and had started their journey back home last month, PTR Field Director Uttam Kumar Sharma said.

''The current location of one of the tagged Eurasian Griffon (EG_8643) has been received recently and it shows the migratory bird has now entered Pakistan. It is currently in Lal Suhanra National Park in Bahawalpur district in Pakistan's Punjab Province and is moving further west,'' Sharma informed.

As per PTR officials, 25 vultures were radio-tagged till February this year under a project that started in December 2020 with the help of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

The radio tagging project aims to study their lifecycle, living conditions and migratory routes, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022