Govt to rope in pvt sector for production of concentrated poppy straw, alkaloids for pharma use

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 17:26 IST
The government is planning to set up a unit under a public-private partnership (PPP) for the production of concentrated poppy straw and alkaloids, which are used for medicinal purposes.

The government will be inviting bids from the private sector for setting up the unit at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore.

The Government Opium & Alkaloid Factories under the Finance Ministry undertakes the work connected with the receipt, storage and processing of exports of opium. The alkaloid works are engaged in processing raw opium into alkaloids of pharmaceutical grade.

The revenue department has floated a draft RFP (request for proposal) seeking comments for setting up of unit for production of Concentrated Poppy Straw (CPS) from Opium Poppy Crop and extractions of Alkaloids on a PPP basis on design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis.

The selection of a private partner, who will have to deposit a bid security amount of Rs 3 crore, will be based on a bidding process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

