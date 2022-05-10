Left Menu

'Asani' moving in a 'cone of uncertainty' over Bay of Bengal

Updated: 10-05-2022 20:51 IST
Amaravati, May 10 (PTI): The cyclonic storm Asani is currently moving in a ''cone of uncertainty'' over west-central Bay of Bengal and is expected to cross the coast anywhere between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) G Sai Prasad said they were constantly monitoring the path of the cyclone and, accordingly, issuing alerts to the respective district administration.

''We have already sent nine teams each of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force to the coastal districts for emergency operations,'' the Special Chief Secretary said.

State Disaster Management Authority Director B R Ambedkar said gale with a speed of 75-95 kmph was likely along the Bay of Bengal coast under the impact of Asani.

The cyclonic storm would also cause light to very heavy rainfall in coastal districts as also parts of Rayalaseema from Tuesday night, Ambedkar said in a release.

The official machinery in the coastal districts has been put on high alert, he said, adding control rooms have been set up in many district Collectorates.

''The storm may eventually weaken into a cyclone and head towards north Andhra-Odisha coast on Wednesday. Meanwhile, flight services to and from Visakhapatnam airport have been cancelled in view of the cyclone threat.

While Indigo, which operates a large number of flights from the port city, cancelled 23 of its services, other operators like Air Asia and Air India have also suspended their services.

Activities in the Visakhapatnam Port Trust were also suspended because of the storm.

Many places in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and far-off districts like Chittoor and Tirupati experienced rain on Tuesday under the impact of Asani.

