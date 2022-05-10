Anti-encroachment drive at Delhi's New Friends Colony, Mongolpuri day after Shaheen Bagh stir

BJP-led municipal corporations on Tuesday carried out anti-encroachment drives in their respective areas, including New Friends Colony, Vasant Kunj, Raghubir Nagar and Mangolpuri, as officials reached the spot with bulldozers along with police personnel and removed illegal temporary structures.

The anti-encroachment drives in NFC and other areas come a day after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had to return without executing a similar action in Shaheen Bagh on Monday following protests by locals and political leaders.

According to SDMC officials, a road stretch measuring two kilometers was freed from encroachment during the drive at New Friends Colony. In addition to this, 12 sheds were removed while iron net (jali) works in front of a number of residences were also demolished in the area, they said.

SDMC officials said anti-encroachment drives will continue on Wednesday in Meharchand Market near Lodhi Colony, in areas around JLN Metro station, Arjangarh Metro Station and others.

After SDMC's drive at New Friends Colony, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Okhla Amanatullah Khan, who had opposed the anti-encroachment action at Shaheen Bagh, on Tuesday lodged a complaint against ''certain municipal officials'' for uprooting trees during the drive.

''Uprooting trees at the behest of Mukesh Suryan (SDMC Mayor) and Adesh Gupta (Delhi BJP chief) between Zakir Nagar dhalaan and New Friends Colony of Okhla assembly constituency by MCD without informing PWD is unconstitutional and illegal. ''Today I have lodged a complaint in NFC police station to register FIR against irresponsible people of MCD,'' Khan said in a tweet in Hindi.

SDMC's Central Zone Chairman Rajpal Singh said the anti-encroachment drive was carried out in areas around New Friends Colony to remove ''rampant encroachment''.

''Our enforcement teams along with adequate police force and bulldozers removed illegally set-up kiosks, temporary structures, shanties and shops near Baudha Dharma Temple, Gurudwara Road and nearby areas in New Friends Colony. ''Illegally constructed boundary walls on government land were also demolished. Our drive against encroachment will continue,'' Singh told PTI.

New Friends Colony falls under the central zone of the SDMC. During SDMC's drive in Shaheen Bagh, people in large numbers had protested against the action. A complaint was also lodged against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for ''obstructing'' the drive.

The Supreme Court had also refused to entertain a plea filed by the CPI(M) against the demolition drive at Shaheen Bagh, saying it cannot interfere in the matter at the instance of a political party.

Later, the SDMC issued a statement on Tuesday and said in Vasant Kunj area, anti-encroachment drives were conducted in D-2 markets, Church road, Masoodpur road and adjoining areas.

''SDMC squad, during the drive, made nearly 3000 metres area encroachment free. A total of 49 articles were also seized. In west zone, an anti-encroachment drive was conducted in Raghubir Nagar and illegal structures temporary and permanent both were demolished. ''During the SDMC's action, a distance of nearly 1000 meters was freed from illegal encroachment. During the drive, 11 articles were seized and one vehicle was impounded,'' the statement said.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) too carried out an anti-encroachment exercise in Mangolpuri on Tuesday.

In a statement, the NDMC said ''nearly 66 temporary structures along with wooden counters, pipes, five tandoors, 15 pucca thada with the help of one JCB machine/bulldozers were removed''.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel said temporary structures were removed from Mangolpuri's Y-1 block in ward no. 46 with the help of local police.

A road stretch of about 266 metres, from a municipal primary school to Kanjhawala road, was cleared of encroachment. Illegal parking in adjoining parks was also locked after getting that area (0.79 acres) vacated, it said.

The encroachment was removed by a team of the licensing, engineering and the horticulture department of the Rohini Zone.

The action is an attempt to clear pedestrian walkways and roads of encroachments to ease traffic and pedestrian movement, officials said.

In the past, encroachment drives have been conducted in Mangolpuri area from September 17, 2021 to October 1, 2021 and from January 7, 2022 onwards to remove illegal possession in the same area, the statement said.

Goel said encroachment removal drive is a routine process of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Accordng to a senior police officer, adequate law and order arrangement were made in Mangolpuri to avoid any untoward incident.

''During the drive, ex-MLA of Congress Jaikishan and AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat, who tried to disrupt the ongoing drive, were taken under preventive detention. However, both were released after the completion of entire drive,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

Five companies of local police personnel and other personnel were deputed for the arrangement duties, including deployment at rooftop, the police said.

Public announcement system, cameramen, videographers and drone cameras were used to monitor and ward off any untoward incident, they said.

Last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed violent communal clashes on April 16. The action drew widespread criticism and the Supreme Court had to intervene to stop the drive.

