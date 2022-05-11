Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, captured the image of a strong solar flare emitted by the Sun. According to the agency, the solar flare peaked at 9:55 a.m. EDT and was classified as an X-class flare - which denotes the most intense flares.

The image shared by NASA shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet (UV) light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and which is colorized in teal.

For the unversed, solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation from the Sun that can last from minutes to hours. While harmful radiation from a solar flare cannot pass through Earth's atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground, it can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts, when intense enough.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory has been watching the Sun since 2010 and has greatly contributed to the scientific community's understanding of the closest star. The observatory hosts three scientific experiments: Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA), EUV Variability Experiment (EVE), Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI).