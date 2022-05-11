Science News Roundup: Chinese unmanned cargo spacecraft docks with space station module; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy
A Long March-7 rocket carrying the Tianzhou-4 spacecraft blasted off at 1:56 a.m. Beijing time (1756 GMT Monday) from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern Hainan province. Black hole hunters cast gaze at center of the Milky Way galaxy Residing at the center of our spiral-shaped Milky Way galaxy is a beast - a supermassive black hole possessing 4 million times the mass of our sun and consuming any material including gas, dust and stars straying within its immense gravitational pull.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Chinese unmanned cargo spacecraft docks with space station module
An unmanned Chinese cargo spacecraft successfully docked with an orbiting space station module on Tuesday in the sixth of 11 missions needed to finish building China's first space station by the end of the year. A Long March-7 rocket carrying the Tianzhou-4 spacecraft blasted off at 1:56 a.m. Beijing time (1756 GMT Monday) from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern Hainan province.
Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy
Residing at the center of our spiral-shaped Milky Way galaxy is a beast - a supermassive black hole possessing 4 million times the mass of our sun and consuming any material including gas, dust, and stars straying within its immense gravitational pull. Scientists have been using the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), a global network of observatories working collectively to observe radio sources associated with black holes, to study this Milky Way denizen and have set an announcement for Thursday that signals they may finally have secured an image of it. The black hole is called Sagittarius A*, or SgrA*.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Beijing reports 1 new local asymptomatic COVID case, 32 symptomatic for April 25
China's Beijing expands COVID-19 mass testing to most of city
Beijing to test 20 million for COVID as lockdown jitters grow
Health News Roundup: China's Beijing city to expand mass COVID testing to more districts; Walgreens, Teva accused of fueling opioid addiction in the quest for new markets and more
WRAPUP 1-Beijing to test 20 mln for COVID as Shanghai lockdown misery looms large