AP forms EGoS for operationalising PM-Gati Shakti

Amaravati, May 11 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS), headed by the Chief Secretary, to prepare and operationalise the State Master Plan in line with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP).

In December last year, the Centre asked the states to put in place an institutional set-up for operationalising PM-Gati Shakti and now the AP government has acted on it.

Besides preparing the State Master Plan, the EGoS has been tasked with the responsibility of providing “actionable programme strategies” to align the state with the National Logistics Policy.

The State Master Plan would be submitted to the Centre seeking support (for implementation).

In an order issued on May 9, the Chief Secretary said the EGoS would ensure implementation of the decisions of the Central Advisory Committee on Logistics, identify gaps and advise the government on formulation of policies, programmes and legislation.

The EGoS has to set out a procedure and a definitive timeframe for synchronising various activities for construction of roads and railways, along with all utility services in an area-based approach for infrastructure development on a pilot basis, the Chief Secretary said.

It would also review and monitor implementation of the PM-Gati Shakti NMP to ascertain the logistics efficiency.

The EGoS will have 17 members and a special invitee.

The state government also constituted a Network Planning Group, with the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation managing director as coordinator and comprising various heads of departments, to draft specific action plans (of the respective departments) for the period 2022-25 for holistic development of a region.

The NPG would focus on reducing logistics costs through a detailed micro-plan.

The NPG would refer projects that require synchronisation, or changes in the PM-Gati Shakti NMP, to the EGoS for approval, the Chief Secretary added.

