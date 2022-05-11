Left Menu

Mild tremor in Kutch; no casualty

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-05-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 13:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
A mild tremor of 3.2 magnitudes hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or property damage, the district administration said.

The tremor of 3.2 magnitudes was recorded at 10.30 am at a depth of 19.7 km, with its epicenter 48 km north-northeast of Khavda in Kutch district, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

Kutch district is located in a very high-risk seismic zone and low-intensity earthquakes regularly occur there.

A devastating earthquake on January 26, 2001, in the district, claimed the lives of some 13,800 people and left 1.67 lakh others injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

