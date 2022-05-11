Anti-encroachment drive: Left organizations march to LG's home, stopped midway

Various left-wing organizations took out a citizens' march to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence to protest against the anti-encroachment drives being carried out by BJP-led municipal corporations in the city.

The march started from Kashmere Gate and was proceeding towards Baijal's residence when it was stopped by the police. Carrying banners like 'Stop Communal Attacks on Muslims', 'Unite Against Casteism and All forms of Capitalist Exploitation', protesters raised slogans of ''Halla Bol'' as they braved the scorching heat.

There were about 70 protesters, according to police.

Civic authorities on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Najafgarh and other areas in south Delhi, as bulldozers continued to roll in the city to carry out the action.

BJP-led municipal corporations on Tuesday carried out anti-encroachment drives in their respective areas, including New Friends Colony, Vasant Kunj, Raghubir Nagar and Mangolpuri, as officials reached the spot with bulldozers along with police personnel and removed illegal temporary structures. This comes a day after the civic body had to return without executing the action in Shaheen Bagh on Monday following protests by locals and political leaders.

