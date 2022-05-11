Left Menu

Lebanese state violated human rights by mismanaging crisis, UN poverty envoy says

Lebanon's government and its central bank have committed human rights violations by impoverishing people through the "callous destruction" of the country's economy, an independent United Nations report said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:04 IST
Lebanese state violated human rights by mismanaging crisis, UN poverty envoy says
Olivier de Schutter Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's government and its central bank have committed human rights violations by impoverishing people through the "callous destruction" of the country's economy, an independent United Nations report said on Wednesday. Lebanon's economic implosion has seen the local currency lose more than 90% of its value, food prices rise 11-fold, and more than three-quarters of the population sink below the poverty line.

Throughout the three-year-old decline, the government and Central Bank have failed to secure the rights of Lebanese to social security, healthcare, and an adequate standard of living said the UN's special envoy on poverty Olivier de Schutter. He said the crisis had been "manufactured by failed government policies" and that even as the situation deteriorated, officials did not adopt reforms.

"They have a sense of impunity. That is extremely problematic," de Schutter told Reuters. There was no immediate response by the Central Bank or the Lebanese government to requests for comment.

"The callous destruction of the Lebanese economy cannot be captured by statistics alone," de Schutter's report said, adding that an entire generation had been condemned to destitution. The report lamented a dearth of official Lebanese data on poverty and relied heavily on local and international non-governmental organizations.

At the end of a 12-day fact-finding mission in November, de Schutter told Reuters that Lebanese government officials appeared to him to be "in a fantasy land," detached from the difficulties facing most of the population. He said on Wednesday that Lebanon's government had seen a draft of the final report before publication but had not challenged any of the allegations about rights violations.

"It is extremely difficult to find a way to get the government to take these messages seriously," he said. The World Bank had already dubbed Lebanon's crisis one of the worst since the Industrial Revolution and said the country's elite were responsible for this "deliberate depression."

Lebanon could obtain $3 billion in financing from the International Monetary Fund if it enacts eight major reforms. De Schutter said the IMF fund was Lebanon's "only hope," if it could help alleviate widespread poverty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022