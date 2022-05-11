Left Menu

ZSI discovers new catfish species in Myanmar

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:14 IST
ZSI discovers new catfish species in Myanmar
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has discovered a new species of catfish in Myanmar, ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee said on Wednesday.

Three specimens of 'Genus Glyptothorax' from the Sagaing division of Myanmar during a survey conducted in Chindwin river drainage in the Indo- Myanmar border areas, Banerjee said.

The specimens were collected by a post-doctoral fellow Bungdon Shangningam through a local fisherman.

After examination of the specimens, these were labeled as 'Glyptothoraxyuensis' after its habitation in the Yu river, which is a tributary of the Chindwin river basin in Myanmar which has many tributaries from India, the ZSI director said.

The 'Genus Glyptothorax' is the most diverse and widely distributed genus known from the Euphrates River drainage of eastern Turkey eastward to the Yangtze river drainage of China and southwards to the Indian subcontinent and the Greater Sunda Islands. It inhabits fast-flowing hill streams, where they live by using the adhesive apparatus on their underside to attach themselves to rocks and prevent being washed away.

There are 15 species of Glyptothorax in the Chindwin-Irrawaddy drainage of Myanmar, China, and India with the new species. It is a food fish, and local people catch it for their consumption.

According to Laishram Kosygin, ZSI scientist the research finding on the new catfish was published in Zootaxa, Magnolia Press, New Zealand on April 26, 2022, which was authored by him and Bungdon Shangningam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022