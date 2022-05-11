Gujarat's debt burden lowest among big states: govt

Left Menu

Gujarat ranks number one in terms of financial discipline among the states which are big in terms of population.

At over Rs 3,00,000 crore, Gujarat's public debt is the lowest among states with big populations in the country, the state government said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar after a cabinet meeting, education minister Jitu Vaghani also informed that road projects worth Rs 12,200 crore will be completed in the state by October this year.

''Gujarat ranks number one in terms of financial discipline among the states which are big in terms of population. Our public debt is the lowest in the country and well within the prescribed limit. Gujarat's debt is only 16 per cent of its GDP against 22 to 24 per cent in other states,'' he said.

As per the information provided to the state Assembly in March, Gujarat's public debt was Rs 3,00,963 crore.

Vaghani, who is also the government spokesperson, added that Gujarat has emerged as a top state when it comes to the smooth implementation of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, launched in October 2021 for providing multimodal connectivity infrastructure.

''The state government, in coordination with various central government entities, has acquired 49 No Objection Certificates and clearances for the project. One of the key projects is the Rs 2,700 crore coastal highway from Umargam to Narayan Sarovar,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

