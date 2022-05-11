Scientists at CSIR-NML develop corrosion-resistant rebar

Left Menu

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:08 IST
Scientists of CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory in Jamshedpur have developed a technology to produce corrosion-resistant rebar.

Principal Scientist Ashok Kumar Mohanty said on Wednesday that rust is formed on rebar when it is exposed to water and moisture. If rusted rebar is used to make concrete, the longevity reduces as rusted rebar does not bond properly with cement. To solve this problem, CSIR-NML has developed a technology to produce corrosion-resistant rebar.

Mohanty said the rebar is dipped in a water-based chemical for 1-2 seconds. Following this, a very thin phosphate layer is formed on it that prevents rusting.

The technology is under trial at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant, he said.

CSIR-NML is also working on a technology to prevent ball jams in ball pen tips.

Ball pen tips made of brass and German silver are dipped in a water-based chemical for a minute in an ultrasonic bath. This way defect-free ball pen tips can be produced, Mohanty said.

The technology has been transferred to Kolkata-based CRI Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

