AAP MLA asks Delhi Revenue department to digitise all records within a month

This has been a long pending issue and its execution is bound to benefit the masses, it added.The direction was given during the first meeting of the House Committee on Welfare of SCSTs of the Delhi Legislative Assembly held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Ravi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:52 IST
AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi has asked the Revenue department to digitise all records within a month, a Delhi government statement said on Wednesday. This has been a long pending issue and its execution is bound to benefit the masses, it added.

The direction was given during the first meeting of the House Committee on Welfare of SC/STs of the Delhi Legislative Assembly held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Ravi. Ravi was appointed as chairman of committee on Welfare of SC/STs Delhi Legislative Assembly on April 7. He also said no caste certificate application should be rejected by giving ''no records found'' as a reason. Caste certificates should be issued within 14 days by doing field verification till the records are digitised, it said.

