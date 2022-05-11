CAQM advises agencies in Delhi to carry out plantations using Miyawaki method

The Commission for Air Quality Management has advised agencies in Delhi to carry out dense plantations using the Miyawaki technique this year.

Invented by and named after Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, the 'Miyawaki Method' is a unique technique to grow an urban forest.

The technique involves planting various native species close to each other, which ensures that the plants receive sunlight only from the top, and grow upwards rather than sideways.

It requires a minimum of 20 square feet and the plants grow ten times faster. The forest becomes maintenance-free in three years.

The panel said it will monitor the implementation of the annual plantation drive in the capital and asked the agencies to focus on increasing plantations along the central verges and roadsides. Delhi will plant 31,89,191 saplings this year compared to 26,21,481 last year.

The plantation targets for the year 2022-23 include 6,06,098 trees; 25,69,093 shrubs and around 14,000 bamboos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)