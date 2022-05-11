Left Menu

Sikkim bans excavation for construction in monsoon

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 11-05-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 22:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Sikkim government on Wednesday prohibited earth excavation for construction works in the state for four months, from June 1 to September 30.

In a notification, the Urban Development Department said earth excavation for construction works will not be allowed due to the onset of monsoons.

The ban will remain in effect for four months, from June 1 till September 30, 2022, it said.

No construction orders shall be issued during this period, the notification said.

Anyone found carrying out construction works in contravention of the notification will be penalised as per the relevant clauses and its subsequent amendments, it said.

Such persons will also be solely responsible for any loss of life and property as a result of excavation and construction, it added.

However, projects of the Centre and the state government which require exemption would need to be approved by the Urban Development Department.

Sikkim is a landslide and earthquake-prone state due to its location in seismic zone IV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

