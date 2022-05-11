Left Menu

Police officer suspended in Hazaribag for failing to check illegal coal mining

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 11-05-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 22:56 IST
Police officer suspended in Hazaribag for failing to check illegal coal mining
Representative image Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery
  • Country:
  • India

A police officer in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district was suspended for allegedly failing to check illegal coal mining and smuggling, officials said on Wednesday.

The officer-in-charge of Barkagaon police station Gautam Kumar was given several warnings in the past about rampant illegal coal mining in the area, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

But he failed to check it, following which action was initiated, he said.

Sub-Inspector Binod Kumar Tirkey has replaced Kumar as the OC of Barkagaon, he added.

Illegal coal mining and smuggling rip the state exchequer of revenue, he said.

Chothe said he had information that about 80 tonnes of illegally mined coal were smuggled in the area, but the suspended officer did not bother to take action or inform his seniors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022