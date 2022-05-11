Left Menu

Asani makes landfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh, weakens into deep depression

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 11-05-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 23:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Cyclonic storm Asani made landfall between Machilipatnam and Narsapuram in Andhra Pradesh late on Wednesday night after weakening into a deep depression, the State Disaster Management Authority said.

Asani would further weaken into a depression and emerge into the Bay of Bengal in the Yanam-Kakinada region in the state, SDMA Director B R Ambedkar said in a release.

However, coastal AP districts would receive moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places with winds gushing to a speed of 50-60 km per hour, he said.

''People should remain cautious and fishermen should not venture into the sea as Bay of Bengal would continue to be rough,'' Ambedkar added.

On Wednesday evening, Asani lay centred some 20-30 km off Machilipatnam coast in Krishna district.

Many districts along the Bay of Bengal coast witnessed moderate to heavy rain under the influence of Asani even as the government machinery has been fully geared up to meet any emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

