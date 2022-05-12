Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile

Chilean scientists successfully recovered one of the world's most complete ichthyosaur fossils with intact embryos from the Tyndall Glacier in Chile's Patagonia region. The preserved and pregnant ancient marine reptile was dubbed "Fiona" by scientists. The 4-meter-long fossil will help scientists study embryonic development in ichtyosaurs, which roamed the seas between 90 and 250 million years ago.

Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Residing at the center of our spiral-shaped Milky Way galaxy is a beast - a supermassive black hole possessing 4 million times the mass of our sun and consuming any material including gas, dust, and stars straying within its immense gravitational pull. Scientists have been using the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), a global network of observatories working collectively to observe radio sources associated with black holes, to study this Milky Way denizen and have set an announcement for Thursday that signals they may finally have secured an image of it. The black hole is called Sagittarius A*, or SgrA*.

