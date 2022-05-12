Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-05-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 13:17 IST
MP: Tigress found dead at national park in Bhopal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An 11-year-old tigress was found dead in Van Vihar National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, an official said on Thursday.

The big cat named Machmachi was found unconscious by a beat guard on Wednesday and was declared dead following an examination, it was stated.

The tigress was brought to Van Vihar after being rescued from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in 2018 when she was seven to eight years old, park veterinarian Dr Atul Gupta said.

The feline had adjusted to the environs of the national park but had not eaten anything for the last two days and which was a regular feature, he said.

The park authorities later performed the last rites after conducting an autopsy as per the rules, the official said, adding that the exact cause of the death will be known once the post-mortem report arrives.

The animal's viscera and internal body parts will be sent to the Jabalpur-based School of Wildlife and Forensic and Health, and the Animal Disease Examination Laboratory in Bhopal for investigations, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

