Process of setting up single planning authority for Mumbai underway: Aaditya Thackeray

Speaking at an international conference Climate crisis 2.0 Mobilizing Finance for Coastal Cities, the state minister for environment and tourism said a single planning agency for the city will provide ease of administration for the state government and ease of living for citizens.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 15:06 IST
Aditya Thackeray (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said the process of setting up a single planning authority for Mumbai is underway. Speaking at an international conference ''Climate crisis 2.0: Mobilizing Finance for Coastal Cities'', the state minister for environment and tourism said a single planning agency for the city will provide ease of administration for the state government and ease of living for citizens. ''In a city like Mumbai, 16 agencies should come together with a single authority. Implementing agencies can be different, but if there is a single planning authority, there will be less trouble,'' said Thackeray, who was a chief guest at the conference.

At present, there are 16 different agencies in the city that handle 42 utilities, making things difficult, he said. He further said that instead of appointing a CEO for the city, the government is thinking of giving more power to mayors for the effective implementation of the plan. Mumbai First founder Narinder Nayar in his welcome address had proposed a CEO or administrator for Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

