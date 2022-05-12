Left Menu

Mumbai: Couple attempts suicide outside Mantralaya, detained by police

A couple from Maharashtras Nanded attempted to immolate themselves outside the state secretariat Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Thursday, an official said. The couple was taken to Marine Drive police station and they are being counselled, the official said, adding that the police are in the process of registering an FIR against them.

Mumbai: Couple attempts suicide outside Mantralaya, detained by police
A couple from Maharashtra's Nanded attempted to immolate themselves outside the state secretariat Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Thursday, an official said. Alert policemen detained Raju Hulgude and his wife who poured kerosene on themselves outside the Mantralaya building in the afternoon, the official said. Hulgude, a contractor from Nanded, had allegedly not received payment from the public works department for road construction work carried out by him, despite repeated requests, he said. The couple was taken to Marine Drive police station and they are being counselled, the official said, adding that the police are in the process of registering an FIR against them.

