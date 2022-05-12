Eastern region news highlights

Following are the top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm.

CAL1 WB-METRO-MAYOR Mayor visits site where houses develop cracks amidst Metro work Kolkata: City Mayor Firhad Hakim Thursday visited Bowbazar area where cracks developed in a number of buildings, likely by the ongoing construction of the East-West Metro corridor and said an expert team headed by the director general of the building department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation will assess the damages.

CAL4 CYCLONE-ASANI-DEPRESSION Cyclone Asani further weakens into depression; Odisha, Bengal heave sigh of relief Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Asani, which had turned into a deep depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh, has further weakened to a depression, the IMD said on Thursday, forecasting light to moderate rain in some districts of Odisha and West Bengal.

CAL6 JH-IAS-SUSPEND Jharkhand govt suspends mining secretary Pooja Singhal arrested in money laundering case Ranchi: Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal earlier arrested and remanded to the custody of the ED in a suspected money laundering case was suspended by the Jharkhand government on Thursday, an official said.

CAL7 AR-BIRLA-ACTION PLAN Prepare action plan for NE based on its challenges: LS Speaker Itanagar: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Thursday emphasised the need to prepare an action plan for diverse northeastern states to address their challenges and achieve sustainable development.

CAL9 JH-PANCHAYAT-POLLS 37% seats in first phase of Jharkhand panchayat polls decided uncontested Ranchi: Over 37 per cent of the 16,757 seats were decided uncontested in the first phase of panchayat polls in Jharkhand, election officials said on Thursday.

