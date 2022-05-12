Maha: Three injured in blaze at laundry shop in Thane district

Three members of a family suffered burn injuries in a fire that erupted at their laundry shop in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, an official said. The blaze broke out at the shop situated in Agasan area of Diva around 2.40 pm, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell. One of the family members was cooking when the flames from the stove flared up and spread to a fuel can kept in the room and to the rest of the house and shop, he said.

Hiraman Kanojia (55), Puran Kanojia (40) and Ajay Kanojia (24) suffered serious burn wounds and were initially admitted to a hospital in Thane but later shifted to Sion Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.

