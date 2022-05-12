Left Menu

Gujarat reels under severe heatwave, Surendranagar sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius

Deesa town in north Gujarat recorded 43.2 degrees Celsius.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:27 IST
Gujarat reels under severe heatwave, Surendranagar sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A severe heatwave continued in Gujarat on Thursday with Surendranagar recoding the highest maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a release here.

Surendrangar had recorded the same maximum temperature a day before too, topping the temperature charts in Gujarat.

The IMD warned that heatwave conditions are ''very likely to prevail'' in several parts of north Gujarat and Saurashtra on Friday too.

Some of the districts which will be impacted on Friday are Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha, Patan, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Amreli and Kutch, it said. The IMD sounded a ''yellow alert'' for these districts in view of the possible heatwave conditions.

While Ahmedabad was the second hottest city on Thursday with maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius, neighbouring Gandhinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 44.9 degrees Celsius. Deesa town in north Gujarat recorded 43.2 degrees Celsius. The coastal belt of south Gujarat and Saurashtra remained largely unaffected from scorching heat.

But heatwave swept some of the Saurashtra cities such as Amreli (44.6), Rajkot (44.3), Bhuj (42.3) and Kandla Airport (42.8 degrees Celsius).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022