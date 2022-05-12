Heavy rains ravage Gangtok

Left Menu

Disaster management teams are working to restore the road, they said.The overflowing Kali Khola flooded the road in Ranka, damaging certain stretches. At Indira Bypass, the road was blocked by debris at Manbir Colony.Four vehicles that were parked on the roadside also came under the debris, officials said.Roads and Bridges Minister Sandup Lepcha visited the affected areas.

Heavy rains ravaged Sikkim's capital Gangtok on Thursday, damaging several houses and snapping road connectivity in some areas, officials said.

A relief camp was set up at the Palzor Stadium where a few families were shifted after their houses were damaged, they said.

Waters of overflowing streams and rivers went inside several houses, taking along with it garbage and debris, they added.

No casualty has so far been reported, officials said.

A mudslide near Shiv Mandir blocked the Link Road to Greendale School. Disaster management teams are working to restore the road, they said.

The overflowing Kali Khola flooded the road in Ranka, damaging certain stretches. At Indira Bypass, the road was blocked by debris at Manbir Colony.

Four vehicles that were parked on the roadside also came under the debris, officials said.

Roads and Bridges Minister Sandup Lepcha visited the affected areas. ''Property worth Rs 60 crore has been damaged by the heavy rains,'' he said.

