NHPC awards contracts for 1,000-MW solar project

State-run NHPC has awarded engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contracts worth Rs 6,604.42 crore to Adani Infra, Tata Power Solar Systems and SSEL-ASR JV for a 1,000 MW solar project and transmission line.

The completion period is 18 months, as per a BSE filing.

NHPC Ltd has awarded EPC contracts for development of grid connected solar PV project (1,000 MW capacity) and transmission line for power evacuation to ISTS sub-station along with comprehensive operations and maintenance for 5 years under Tranche-III of CPSU Scheme Phase-11, it said.

Letters of Award have been issued with cumulative contract price of Rs 6,604.42 crore, it added.

Adani Infra (India) Limited got an order for 600 MW capacity with total contract price of Rs 4,295.64 crore in the state of Gujarat.

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd bagged an order for 300 MW capacity with total contract price of Rs 1,731.57 crore in the state of Rajasthan.

SSEL-ASR JV got an order for 100 MW capacity with total contract price of Rs 577.21 crore in the state of Andhra Pradesh, it said.

