Left Menu

8 Machilipatnam fishermen traced 4 days after they went missing

The marine and local police launched a joint operation and they traced the fishermen on May 11 near Malakayalanka village, 150km from the Machilipatnam coast. All the eight fishermen safely reached the Machilipatnam coast this evening with the help of Krishna district Police, he added.

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 13-05-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 00:21 IST
8 Machilipatnam fishermen traced 4 days after they went missing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight fishermen who had gone missing on May 8, two days before Cyclone Asani struck the coast here, were traced Thursday and brought back to safety, police said. Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal said the fishermen had ventured into the sea on a mechanised boat from the Machilipatnam coast without informing the fisheries department even though the community was advised against entering the sea in view of the impending cyclone.

After the cyclone reached the Machilipatnam coast on May 10, they panicked and somehow reached a safe place, and informed their families, the SP said.

Their families then approached the fisheries department and the Marine Police. The marine and local police launched a joint operation and they traced the fishermen on May 11 near Malakayalanka village, 150km from the Machilipatnam coast. All the eight fishermen safely reached the Machilipatnam coast this evening with the help of Krishna district Police, he added. The SP said the eight fishermen -- S Rambabu, P Suribabu, V Ramana, K Sathyam, G Apparao, P Kameswara Rao, S Bhavani and P Apparao -- belong to Gilakaladindi area in Machilipatnam city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
3
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global
4
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022