Odisha beat Himachal 8-0 to enter Senior National Women's hockey quarterfinals
Odisha eased past Himachal Pradesh 8-0 in their final Pool H match to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022, here on Friday.
In the other matches of the day, Kerala outplayed Telangana by the same 8-0 margin in Pool H, while Delhi defeated Goa 5-1 in a Pool G contest but the wins were not enough for both the sides to make it to the last-eight round.
In the quarterfinals on Saturday, Maharashtra will face Jharkhand, Haryana will be up against Uttar Pradesh, Punjab play Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh will take on Odisha.
