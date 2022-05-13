Left Menu

L&T bags order from Rajasthan govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:04 IST
L&T bags order from Rajasthan govt
Representative Image
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has bagged a significant order from the Rajasthan government for executing a parallel carrier system to the Rajiv Gandhi Lined Canal.

According to L&T's project classification, the value of the order falls between Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.

The project will serve the water demands of districts of Jodhpur, Pali, and Barmer and also supply raw water to Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor and Rajasthan State Industrial Development Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO).

''The water and effluent treatment business of L& T Construction has secured a design and build order from Public Health Engineering Department, Jodhpur Rajasthan to execute a Parallel Carrier System to the Rajiv Gandhi Lined Canal (RGLC Phase Ill) on a single point responsibility basis,'' the company said in a statement.

The scope of work under the project includes 213 kilometers of raw water mild steel transmission mains, four pump houses along with associated electrical works.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. The company operates in over 50 nations across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

