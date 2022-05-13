Left Menu

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's South Changlong on Friday noon, the National Center for Seismology informed.

ANI | Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's South Changlong on Friday noon, the National Center for Seismology informed. According to the NCS, the tremors had a depth of 120 km at 222 km south of the state's south Changlang.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 13-05-2022, 12:39:30 IST, Lat: 25.77 & Long: 97.00, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 222km S of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted. Earlier in the morning, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was felt in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala at 7.46 AM, whose depth of 5km occured at 57 km north-northwest of Dharamshala.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 13-05-2022, 07:46:43 IST, Lat: 32.71 & Long: 76.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 57km NNW of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India," NCS had tweeted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

